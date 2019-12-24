Fox Cities Salvation Army reports 'roller coaster' season for Red Kettle Campaign

Hundreds of volunteers spend time this Christmas Eve ringing bells as a part of one final push for the year's Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

The familiar sound of bells ringing greets shoppers making a last minute stop at Piggly Wiggly in Little Chute.

"This is the last day to bring it in," said Kristal Knudtson, director of development for the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

Christmas Eve marks the last day of bell ringing for the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign. It is one that Knudtson calls a "roller coaster" season.

"We started off really high, because people were ready to give," she said. "But then, it just dipped, and we just went way under. We were down 13-percent, 17-percent."

Despite donations pouring in, Knudtson expects this year's campaign to fall short of the original $1.1 million goal. Instead, she says it will break even.

"Because of Thanksgiving starting late this year, it really put a dent in our donations," said Knudtson.

However, that does not stop volunteers from American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute from ringing bells until the very end. Many are willing to step up year after year to support a cause close to their hearts.

"It just seemed like a nice thing to do, and the Salvation Army does a good job with the money with the people in the area," said Ray Schuh, an 11-year volunteer.

Members of the post fill more than 80 2-hour shifts of bell ringing every holiday season, and many sign up for more than one shift, including Schuh.

"It not only funds the Adopt-a-Family, the traditional Christmas programs, and Toys For Tots this year, but it helps all year-round programs such as our emergency food pantry, our noon meal program, our housing services," said Knudtson.

Bell ringing ends at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

Donations are still accepted online at give.salvationarmyusa.org or in-person at any Salvation Army location.