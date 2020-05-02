Fox Cities ReStore locations now offer online shopping

APPLETON, Wi. (WBAY) - Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity closed its ReStore shops to the public back in March. But they've recently developed a new way for people to access home goods.
"It was really frustrating to have to close our stores but it was so the right thing to do," said Amy Ristow, Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity Chief Operating Officer.
ReStore says its customers found it frustrating, too.
"We hear often from residents in the community saying 'Boy, I miss being able to shop there,'" said John Weyenberg, CEO and President of Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity.
"So we got creative and said what can we do? How can we make our offerings available to the public," said Ristow.
So Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity recently created its first ReStore online shopping option.
"We've been talking about launching an online sales platform, we just never made it happen and this kind of forced us to make it happen," said Weyenberg.
"Now people can shop from the safety of their homes and make an appointment to come pick it up and there will be no contact with each other and we're just so excited," said Ristow.
The ReStore shopping page can be found on the Fox Cities Habitat website
"We don't yet have all of our products online," said Ristow. "And I don't know that we'll get every single product because we have thousands and thousands of products, but the vast majority - there will be a big assortment available on our website." The website is fairly new, and items are still being added to the online inventory. But it’s already doing fairly well according to Ristow. "We haven't really done any advertising yet and surprisingly people are finding it,” said Ristow. “We have several sales a day already." Items are still being added to the website, but the hope is that people can access the essential items they need while staying safe at home. "If their refrigerator goes out or their stove, we're the affordable solution for people,” said Ristow. “So we're really looking forward to opening up again when it's safe to do so, but now we're just really happy to be able to offer this." Restore plans to continue the online option even after Stay-at-home orders are lifted. Store employees will call and coordinate a pickup time with the customer after an order has been placed. The store will not deliver or ship orders. To visit the ReStore online shop: CLICK HERE
"We don't yet have all of our products online," said Ristow. "And I don't know that we'll get every single product because we have thousands and thousands of products, but the vast majority - there will be a big assortment available on our website."
The website is fairly new, and items are still being added to the online inventory. But it’s already doing fairly well according to Ristow.
"We haven't really done any advertising yet and surprisingly people are finding it,” said Ristow. “We have several sales a day already."
Items are still being added to the website, but the hope is that people can access the essential items they need while staying safe at home.
"If their refrigerator goes out or their stove, we're the affordable solution for people,” said Ristow. “So we're really looking forward to opening up again when it's safe to do so, but now we're just really happy to be able to offer this."
Restore plans to continue the online option even after Stay-at-home orders are lifted.
Store employees will call and coordinate a pickup time with the customer after an order has been placed. The store will not deliver or ship orders.
To visit the ReStore online shop: CLICK HERE