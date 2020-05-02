Fox Cities ReStore locations now offer online shopping

Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity closed its ReStore shops to the public back in March. But they've recently developed a new way for people to access home goods.

"It was really frustrating to have to close our stores but it was so the right thing to do," said Amy Ristow, Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity Chief Operating Officer.

ReStore says its customers found it frustrating, too.

"We hear often from residents in the community saying 'Boy, I miss being able to shop there,'" said John Weyenberg, CEO and President of Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity.

"So we got creative and said what can we do? How can we make our offerings available to the public," said Ristow.

So Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity recently created its first ReStore online shopping option.

"We've been talking about launching an online sales platform, we just never made it happen and this kind of forced us to make it happen," said Weyenberg.

"Now people can shop from the safety of their homes and make an appointment to come pick it up and there will be no contact with each other and we're just so excited," said Ristow.