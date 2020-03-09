Fox Cities PAC announces acts for 2020-2021 season

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has released the acts coming up during the next season.

The season will include the Boldt Arts Alive! series, the Spotlight Series and a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America-Fox Cities series.

The tickets for all Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Tickets may be bought on ticketmaster.com, visiting the PAC in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton, or by calling the ticket office at 920-730-3760.

The Boldt Arts Alive! series will include the following:

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live!

Georgia on my Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

The Nutcracker

it gets better

VocalEssence The Times They Are A-Changin;: The Words & Music of Bob Dylan

Cirque de la Symphonie

Small Island Big Song

Black Violin

The Spotlight Series will include:

Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

One-Man Avengers A Parody

Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists

Church Basement Ladies: You Smell Barn

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series will include:

Mean Girls

To Kill a Mockingbird

Disney's Frozen

Cats

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida

Tootsie

Tickets for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America -Fox Cities season ticket packages will be available in mid-April.