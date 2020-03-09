Fox Cities PAC announces acts for 2020-2021 season

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has released the acts coming up during the next season.
The season will include the Boldt Arts Alive! series, the Spotlight Series and a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America-Fox Cities series.
The tickets for all Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
Tickets may be bought on ticketmaster.com, visiting the PAC in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton, or by calling the ticket office at 920-730-3760.
The Boldt Arts Alive! series will include the following:
Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom
Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live!
Georgia on my Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
The Nutcracker
it gets better
VocalEssence The Times They Are A-Changin;: The Words & Music of Bob Dylan
Cirque de la Symphonie
Small Island Big Song
Black Violin
The Spotlight Series will include:
Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel
One-Man Star Wars Trilogy
One-Man Avengers A Parody
Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists
Church Basement Ladies: You Smell Barn
The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series will include:
Mean Girls
To Kill a Mockingbird
Disney's Frozen
Cats
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida
Tootsie
Tickets for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America -Fox Cities season ticket packages will be available in mid-April.