Fox Cities Marathon: One month until Ready, Set, Go!

Runners and organizers have just one month left to get ready for the Fox Cities Marathon.

Events start on Friday, September 20th, and the big race is Sunday the 22nd.

Marathon spokesperson Tara Perre says runners' weekly training runs are getting longer and long as they get closer to peaking at 26.3 miles.

The course begins at UW-Fox Valley in Menasha, heads through Darboy, up to Combined Locks, back through Kimberly and Appleton, across the Trestle Trail Bridge into Fox Crossing, and finishes at Riverside Park in Neenah.

You can still register for the marathon, half marathon, 5K, or relay marathon.

