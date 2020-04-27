Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity home building delayed during pandemic

The pandemic leaves many things at a standstill, for the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity that means delaying a basic family need: shelter.

"The need for affordable housing doesn't diminish, it actually grows during a time like this,” said Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity President and CEO John Weyenberg.

So the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity is still trying to accomplish its goal of building more than a dozen homes, even though pandemic has halted those plans for now.

"We've made a commitment to serve the families that we've already approved into our program, and all 17 families who are waiting for their home ownership opportunity will be served,” said Weyenberg. “It will probably will just be on a timeline that's a little longer than we originally planned."

Weyenberg says fortunately many of those families are essential workers, but some planning to take on a new Habitat home and mortgage have lost their income due to the outbreak.

"We're working with them, there are a lot of employers looking for people into today's environment as well,” said Weyenberg. “So we work very closely with them and our goal is to still serve all the families that have been approved."

Weyenberg says they've also been working with current Habitat homeowners that are suffering financially, families who say they're grateful they have a safe place to call home.

"When we hear this from countless families of how important their home is to them, especially during this time, it really motivates us to do more,” said Weyenberg.

The organization just relaunched its Every Nail Every Dollar campaign to raise $325,000 to build those homes. The campaign started earlier this year but the outbreak put it on hold temporarily, about $93,000 was raised. Every donation given through July 15 will be matched.

"By stepping forward helping Habitat we can help those families, and it also has a ripple effect,” said Weyenberg. “If we can move families it of their unsafe conditions there's widespread benefit to our community."

They hope to continue providing that benefit as soon as they can get back to building homes.

"So once we are able to get back to that we'll need more volunteers than ever. We have families who are counting on us, waiting for us,” said Weyenberg. “And we know when we do get volunteers back we'll have to do it in a safe manner to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy."

To donate or learn more about future volunteer opportunities, visit the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity website: CLICK HERE

"We're proud of the fact we've been able to help hundreds of families in the past and the hope is that we'll get past this and we'll serve hundreds more in the future," said Weyenberg.

