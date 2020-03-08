Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity donations will be matched through April 15th

Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers and fundraising to build homes for families in the community. Right now the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat organization has a unique opportunity to double its donations.

"The whole experience has been phenomenal,” said Carla Steward.

Steward just got a home of her own through Habitat for Humanity a few months ago.

"Life can be challenging sometimes and it's just so great to have people with Habitat and all the staff and the volunteers to help me through this all,” said Steward. “They're amazing."

This year the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity wants to give 17 other families that same opportunity for home ownership.

The group has a goal to raise $325,000 by the end of June to make that happen. President and CEO John Weyenberg says right now they’re getting some extra help.

"We don't often have them, but this is a unique opportunity where we've had some anonymous donors step forward and they'll match all gifts made through April 15,” said Weyenberg. “It creates an incentive for others to give and it feels like a gift that can stretch a little bit further."

A gift that helps Habitat make home ownership more attainable, not free.

"Home ownership is unattainable for many families of all income levels,” said Weyenberg. “But also we're seeing rent prices continue to increase and so Habitat is stepping forward helping to fill that gap."

"Everyone benefits from having these new homes in the community and, you know, I'm a new taxpayer in Neenah and so that's a great thing for the city of Neenah," said Steward.

Both Weyenberg and Steward are grateful to the anonymous donors, who they hope will help make Habitat's campaign a success.

"We're truly blessed by the opportunity to use these funds to raise more dollars and ultimately help more families,” said Weyenberg.

"To be able to carry this on and allow other families to be able to have this dream and give them help is just so wonderful," said Steward.

To help out with the fundraising effort, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit the Fox Cities Habitat website


