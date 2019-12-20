Fox Cities Festival of Lights pairs nature with dazzling displays

An annual Festival of Lights is bringing cheer to the Fox Cities.

The Fox Cities Festival of Lights is at Darboy Community Park. (WBAY Photo)

The Fox Cities Festival of Lights is on display at Darboy Community Park in the Village of Harrison.

Festival-goers walk wooded trials and enjoy nature while they take in the spectacular lights.

The festival is free to the public. Organizers have placed donation boxes at the light show. Money will help support the light show in future years and local nonprofits.

The Festival of Lights is open through Dec. 31. Hours are 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

People should park on the east side of Darboy Community Park and at Sunrise Elementary School.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Fox Cities Festival of Lights.