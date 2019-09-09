Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 54

Four people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles, including a dump truck, on Highway 54 in Seymour Monday evening.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office tells us an SUV going west on Highway 54 was waiting to make a left turn on to Ballard Road. A sedan coming up behind it didn't stop in time and rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into oncoming lane in front of an eastbound dump truck.

An official at the scene believes the victims' injuries to be serious but said all four were talking when they were transported.

The sheriff's office learned about the crash at 5:15 p.m. The intersection remained closed for reconstruction until shortly before 10 p.m., about four-and-a-half hours later.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Seymour Fire Department were on the scene to assist with traffic control.

The sheriff's office reconstructed the crash and is the investigating agency.

