A four-month-old died in the Town of Grand Chute Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the death.

Police say emergency responders were dispatched to the 3200-block of W. Fourth St. for a report of a baby that was unconscious and wasn't breathing

Police and fire personnel and Gold Cross Ambulance were on the scene but couldn't revive the child.

The call came at 2:04 p.m.

Police say they'll release more information at a later time.