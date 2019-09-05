Four hurt in two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County

Four people were taken to hospitals -- one had to be airlifted -- after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oneida Thursday evening.

Deputies say one vehicle was going west on Highway 54, the other was going north on County Highway H and they collided in the intersection.

We don't know the conditions of the victims except that all four suffered serious injuries, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies think alcohol was a factor in the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Town of Oneida firefighters and first responders, Seymour police, Brown County Rescue and the Eagle III rescue helicopter.