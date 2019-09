At least four people were hurt in a house explosion in Shawano County Monday afternoon.

The scene is located on Verg Road at County M in the Town of Grant. The town is located east of Tigerton and north of Marion.

Shawano County officials tell Action 2 News that crews have requested four medical helicopters respond to the scene.

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman is on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.