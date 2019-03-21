Four face charges for 11 robberies, break-ins

For nearly two weeks, Green Bay Police have been tracking break-ins at nearly a dozen businesses throughout the city.

In some cases, burglars broke out windows to get inside.

A break in the case came when police released surveillance pictures Sunday after three armed robberies in less than 36 hours.

Now, 43-year-old Alexander Johnson, the man police believe was at the center of the crimes, is in jail and linked to even more break-ins.

"We got this guy on Monday, and he confessed to some of these burglaries," Commander Paul Ebel said. "We did some more tracking down with his associates and were able to link him into 11 different crimes."

Ebel said they had been working to find Johnson for about a week.

Surveillance cameras helped them crack the case.

"We got the surveillance picture of Johnson and we got a motor vehicle on camera that we figured were related," Ebel said. "Between those two and bringing Mr. Johnson into custody and finding that car, we put everything together."

Ebel said Johnson wasn't alone but was the ringleader of a group.

Rae-Ann Frisch, Daomi Peters and Elmore Anderson are also facing charges.

"He was the main person that had this crew drive him around," said Ebel.

Police said Johnson and his accomplices broke into businesses, leaving with cash and cigarettes.

Johnson would then trade the cigarettes for crack cocaine.

"They weren't selling," Ebel said, "they were buying. They were users, all four of them."