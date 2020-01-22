Four bags of drugs found inside woman after Forest County arrest

Three women and a man were arrested in Forest County on drug charges, including a woman who deputies say was hiding four bags of drugs inside her body.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a house on McGraw Street last Thursday and found four adults and two children, along with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

While booking one of the women into the jail, correctional officers found the 29-year-old was hiding items. She was taken to a hospital in Rhinelander for a cavity search, which came up with a bag containing 7 grams of fentanyl and heroin and three bags containing 10 grams of crack cocaine in 40 individually-wrapped packages.

The sheriff's office is seeking charges against her including possession of Schedule I and II narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II amphetamines, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I and II narcotics, and bringing contraband into a correctional facility for a baggie of heroin and fentanyl she was found to be carrying.

A 27-year-old woman and the 39-year-old man are both facing possible charges of being party to the crime of possession of cocaine, THC and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are also seeking a charge of maintaining a place of drug trafficking against all four suspects.

The suspects are not being identified because they have not been charged.

Forest County Social Services were called in to find a place for the two children.