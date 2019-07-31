Four arrested in Shawano County drug bust

Four people were taken into custody during a drug investigation Wednesday in the Shawano County town of Richmond.

The sheriff's office says deputies served a search warrant at a home in Richmond and arrested one male and three females -- their ages were not released.

They're being referred to the Shawano County district attorney's office to consider criminal charges.

Evidence for the drug investigation was found at the home. The sheriff's office says it's not releasing any details because the investigation is ongoing.

The Shawano and Stockbridge-Munsee police departments, Waupaca County Emergency Response Unit, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency all assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.