Foul play suspected in death of man in Upper Peninsula

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - Police in the Upper Peninsula are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Menominee County community of Harris Township.
Our partner station WLUC reports Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were called to a home Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for the full story from WLUC.
Investigators tell WLUC that a man was found dead. They suspect foul play.
WLUC reports that one person is in custody.
Neither the victim or the person in custody have been identified.
Nearby Bark River-Harris Schools and Hannahville Indian Schools were put on lockdown Tuesday during the investigation.