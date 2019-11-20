Foul play suspected in death of man in Upper Peninsula

Police in the Upper Peninsula are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Menominee County community of Harris Township.

Our partner station WLUC reports Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were called to a home Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Investigators tell WLUC that a man was found dead. They suspect foul play.

WLUC reports that one person is in custody.

Neither the victim or the person in custody have been identified.

Nearby Bark River-Harris Schools and Hannahville Indian Schools were put on lockdown Tuesday during the investigation.