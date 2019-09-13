Fort Howard cemetery hosts movie on spooky Friday the 13

Families will spending a spooky Friday the 13 in a local cemetery.

Fort Howard Memorial Park mausoleum. (WBAY Photo)

Fort Howard Memorial Park is hosting a screening of "The Addams Family" movie. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

The cemetery is located at 1350 N. Military Ave in Green Bay.

Cemetery staff are putting up a screen on the side of the mausoleum. The goal is to highlight the beauty of the cemetery.

"We're not in any of the developed space. You can see behind me this is where we play the movie, undeveloped green space, and we invite them to check it out just to see that it's not a bad thing," says Amanda Heidtman, Regional Administrator. "It's just a great place for people to come in and enjoy a movie."

Cinema at the Cemetery is free. Donations will be collected for March of Dimes.

Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs. Bug spray may help, too. The cemetery will fog for mosquitoes, but better safe than sorry.

The event is weather-permitting. Check the Cinema in the Cemetery Facebook page for updates.