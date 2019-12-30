Former volleyball coach sentenced to over 9 years in prison in child sex case

A former Coleman junior varsity volleyball coach has been sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison in a child sex case.

Jason R. Nieminski, 42, appeared in Marinette County Court Monday for a sentencing hearing.

Nieminski was found guilty of five of 22 counts after entering no contest pleas. The remainder of the charges--including Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child--were dismissed but read into the record.

Here's how the sentencing broke down:

Sexual Intercourse with Child 16 or Older (COUNT 3) – Nine months in prison

Expose Child to Harmful Material (COUNT 7) – One year and six months in prison/Two years extended supervision

Expose Child to Harmful Material (COUNT 10) – One year and six months in prison/Two years extended supervision

Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex. Activity (COUNT 19) – Three years in prison/Three years extended supervision

Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex. Activity (COUNT 21) – Three years in prison/Three years extended supervision

Last October, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office received a call from a state investigator about a cyber tip involving sexual conversations and images that had been exchanged between an underage girl and a 41-year-old man. The images had been flagged by Facebook Messenger.

The state investigator had files of their conversation, which included talk of oral sex, a photo of adult genitalia and sexually-explicit images of an underage girl.

Marinette County investigators identified the victim and searched her phone and smart watch and found the Facebook Messenger conversation between the victim and Jason Nieminski. Attached to that conversation were dozens of sexually-explicit photos and some videos of what appeared to be an underage girl. They also found a sexually-explicit image of an adult male.

The victim later admitted that it was she and Nieminski in the images, according to the criminal complaint. The victim later told a social worker that she and Nieminski had sex.

The victim told investigators that Nieminski gave her a box of "triangle-type devices" to prevent pregnancy. She said Nieminski told her not to tell anyone about what they were doing. He threatened to tell people that she blackmailed him, according to the criminal complaint.