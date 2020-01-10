Former teacher gets 5 years on second sex-assault conviction

A former Little Chute teacher who was convicted on sexual assault charges in two counties in the space of five months, was sentenced Friday to another five years in prison for his crime in Marinette County.

Jason Lavigne, 47, was found guilty of third-degree sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl during a trip to Lavigne's family cabin in Stephenson.

Judge James Morrison received letters of support for Lavigne, including one from Lavigne's wife just delivered to the court Friday morning. The court also heard from Lavigne's victim.

After he serves his time in prison, he'll have 5 years of extended supervision. He won't be allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 except family members, and no contact with the victim or her family.

Lavigne was sentenced last year to 5 years in prison in Outagamie County for repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Marinette County investigators looking into the assault in Stephenson learned about allegations Lavigne sexually assaulted a student who was a freshman at Little Chute High School two decades ago.

Lavigne pleaded not guilty and was convicted by a jury in both cases.