Former sports director at Fox 11 in Green Bay shares COVID-19 battle

A face familiar to Green Bay news and sports viewers is battling COVID-19.

Viewers will remember Drew Smith during his time at Fox 11. He left Green Bay a few years ago. He's been working as a journalism professor at Kansas State.

Smith was recently overseas on a trip with students. When he returned home, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. He's fighting the infection in a hospital ICU.

Drew posted about his fight on Facebook.

"First I want to tell everybody thank you so much for the all of the outpouring of concern and love," says Smith. "Fear and anxiety is real. And it's OK to feel it. But don't let it dominate you. I am fighting hard. The prognosis is ongoing. The goal is to get myself out of intensive care and when that happens, move on to the next step."

CLICK HERE to read more about Drew Smith's fight in the Kansas State Collegian.

Action 2 News and Action 2 Sports wish the best for Drew on his road to recovery.