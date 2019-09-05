Former driver's ed teacher found guilty of attempted child enticement

A local driver's education teacher pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of attempted child enticement in Outagamie County involving a former student.

Charles Rodgers, 74, was found guilty by the court. Charges of attempted sexual assault of a student by school staff and exposing a child to harmful descriptions were dismissed but read into the court record so they can be considered at his sentencing. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Rodgers was arrested last March after a student at Fox Valley Lutheran High School came forward with allegations. Rodgers instructed her when she was 15. The girl said one of her friends was in Rodgers' class, and she didn't want others to go through what she had.

According to the criminal complaint, during some of her lessons, Rodgers would make "crude and inappropriate comments towards her, including mentioning that he wanted to 'get in her pants.'" The girl said Rodgers put his hand on her thigh and on her clothes over her privates. She also had a letter Rodgers sent her after she received her drivers license which said in part, "I love you so much that I am a wreck" and "I can't take being near you but can't have you."

Rodgers worked for Tri-County Driving School, which contracted with Fox Valley Lutheran for driver's education, but police said Rodgers taught at all of the Appleton area high schools during his career.

Tri-County Driving School said it suspended Rodgers immediately after it learned about the criminal investigation. It said nothing showed up on Rodgers' background check, which was updated every 2 years.