Former congressman Reid Ribble weighs in on impreachment vote

Former Republican Congressman Reid Ribble is also weighing in on the impeachment proceedings and how he would vote if he were still in office.

While he's no longer a member of Congress, Reid Ribble has been keeping a close eye on the impeachment proceedings.

"Ultimately it is not the Congress that is impeaching the president, if in fact they impeach him today; it's the American people doing it via their elected representatives, and I think that's what gets missed in this entire discussion," said Ribble.

Ribble says the vote is significant, but he doesn't expect the outcome to have a major impact.

Although, he says some of the charges justify the process.

"If there wasn't any legitimacy to it, this wouldn't be going on. I mean, I think this all started really quite frankly with a press conference that the president's Chief of Staff did where he said, 'Well, of course there's a quid pro quo. It happens all the time in foreign affairs.'"

What Ribble says is a problem is the partisanship and how the vote is likely to be divided along party lines.

However, if still in office, Ribble says he might be the exception.

"I probably would be supporting the vote for impeachment," he says, adding, "However, I would be listening very closely to what my constituents say because they had given me their proxy, and since I haven't been privy to polling in Northeast Wisconsin and where people are there, I don't know exactly what I'd be doing."

One thing Ribble doesn't support is removing the president from office.

He says that decision should be left up to the voters next November.

