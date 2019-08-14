Former YMCA employee sentenced to jail for child sex assault

A former Oshkosh YMCA childcare worker has been sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting a child.

BT Adams, 76, appeared in Winnebago County Court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

The judge imposed a sentence of one year in jail as a condition of probation.

The judge imposed and stayed a sentence of six years in state prison and six years on extended supervision. That means Adams can be sent to prison if he violates terms of his probation. That includes no contact with the victim or any children under age 18.

A criminal complaint filed against Adams states that police were called last December to the YMCA at 3303 W. 20th Ave in Oshkosh for a report of an employee being inappropriate with a child.

Staffers reported that Adams had inappropriately kissed a three-year old girl on the mouth. The staffers had been tipped off about the incident and viewed surveillance footage. They found video of Adams kissing the girl.

Police were informed that YMCA staffers found footage from Nov. 8 that shows Adams taking the same child to a rocking chair and kissing her on the lips. The video also shows him sexually assaulting the three-year-old girl.

Another video from Nov. 13 shows multiple instances of Adams sexually assaulting the girl and kissing her on the mouth, according to the criminal complaint. There are also numerous instances in which he goes out of camera view with the girl and into the bathroom with her.

Staffers told police that Adams used to work in the cafeteria. In 2013, he asked to be transferred to the drop-off center available for children ranging from six weeks to seven years old.

Adams also played Santa at the YMCA for "a number of years," according to the complaint.

Adams told police the girl "was coming at him and kissing him." Police asked him if he was attracted to children. He said it was "not an over attraction," according to the criminal complaint. Adams also stated that if they found something he would be "totally shocked" because he has been able to control it.

In May, Adams pleaded "no contest" to a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He was found guilty by the court.

Adams will have to serve his probation sentence for six years.