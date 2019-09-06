Former YMCA camp worker charged with child enticement

A former employee at the YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya in Oconto County is charged with child enticement.

Adam Potopa, 39, of Pulaski, is charged with felony child enticement for an incident in October, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Potopa tried luring a then-10-year-old girl into a sauna, asked if she wanted to see him naked, and urged her to undress. She refused. She said the man only asked her once and didn't try to force her or touch her, but he said something bad might happen if she told what happened.

She eventually told investigators this past April. She had a nightmare about the man and told her grandmother what happened. Her grandmother told the girl's parents.

Potopa worked at the camp from the fall of 2016 until November, 2017.

He's free on a $5,000 cash bond. He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.