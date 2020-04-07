Former WBAY Sports Director Shares Scary Battle Against COVID-19

We're hearing a firsthand account of a long and scary battle against COVID-19 from a former WBAY employee.

Former Sports Director Tim Hunt, now living in Chicago, shared his story of survival with us.

From the mid-80's through the early 90's, Tim Hunt covered sports for WBAY.

About a month ago, he had just returned from Phoenix to his Chicago home.

"I started to get a little bit of a cough but it wasn't concerning, just felt a little bit run down and then all of a sudden I had a fever," says Hunt.

Hunt says he then suspected he might have COVID-19, but the guidance was to stay at home if you could manage your symptoms.

Over the next ten days, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

"Unrelenting fever, body aches, chills, chest pains, cough, difficulty breathing, all of it, finally it just got to the point where I couldn't take it anymore and I went to an E-R and they did a chest X-ray, diagnosed me with pneumonia, said they weren't going to test me because they didn't have enough test kits and sent me home," says Hunt.

Now convinced he had COVID-19, Hunt isolated himself in his bedroom to protect his two teenage sons.

"They don't know it, but I had written them a letter and left it in my room because I just didn't know," recalls Hunt.

Nearly another, horrific week passed, before Hunt called 911, when his heart wouldn't stop racing one morning.

He believes that call saved his life.

"I saw fear in the eyes of the paramedics when the couldn't control my heart, I was in Atrial Fibrillation, AFIB, they couldn't control it and really started to think, wow, this could be it," says Hunt.

Taken to a different hospital where he was stabilized, Hunt tested positive for COVID-19.

He spent four days in an isolation room receiving treatment until his fever finally broke.

After returning home, he says it wasn't until Sunday he felt he could breathe a sigh of relief.

"I think I'm out of the woods, I'm feeling a lot better, I still have a cough, still I think trying to clear the pneumonia, but I'm feeling so much better," says Hunt.

And with the energy now to urge everyone to play it safe.

"One of the critical things about this is people don't know they have it and they spread it, so for no other reason stay at home to protect your loved ones, your friends, your family, I know it's boring, I know it's hard to stay home, I know people are suffering from depression because they're locked away in their homes, but believe me it's better than the alternative, it really is," says Hunt.