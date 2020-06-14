Former U.S. Army Reserve member organizes, cleans veteran grave markers at Riverside Cemetery

An area veteran is making a difference in her community by cleaning veterans' grave markers.

Laurel Sternhagen organized a group of volunteers to clean a section of Appleton's historic Riverside Cemetery, where many of the veterans' grave markers are covered with dirt, or overgrown weeds.

Her goal was to finish cleaning by Flag Day, which happens to be Sunday.

She says the cleaning is an effort to make sure these hometown heroes are never forgotten.

"There are some of these stones that you can't read. You have to hunt to see if you can even find their name. To me it was sad. Someone once told me do what's right and not what's easy. What's easy is for me to say someone else should do it. What's right is that I should do it," said Sternhagen.

Sternhagen retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2012, and is a long time member of the American Legion's Scarlet Color Guard Unit, which represents American Legion Posts throughout the Fox Valley.