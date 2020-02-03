Former Southwest counselor bound over for trial in hidden video case

A man accused of secretly recording students and staff in a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School has been bound over for trial.

Todd Naze appeared before a Brown County judge Monday. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the court scheduled an arraignment for Feb. 17.

The state confirmed that a plea offer has been extended to the defense. Details are not yet available.

Naze, a former counselor at Green Bay Southwest, is charged with 15 felony counts of Capture an Intimate Representation and one count of Threats to Injure/Accuse of Crime.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Brown County prosecutors said video and photos of staffers in the bathroom were found on a hard drive owned by Naze.

Also, Green Bay Police have identified current Southwest High School students as victims.

Prosecutors say Naze hid an iPod in a desk that was in the women's bathroom.

"He said he only kept the videos of females he was mad at," says Kimberly Hardtke, Assistant District Attorney. "He said they were never uploaded to the cloud and he never shared any of the video."

FULL LETTER FROM GREEN BAY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT TO SOUTHWEST FAMILIES:

Dear Southwest Staff & Families:

We regret to inform you that last night District administration learned that the Green Bay Police Department has identified current Southwest students among the victims videotaped by former school counselor Todd Naze.

As previously shared, due to the volume of evidence collected, we anticipate that the investigation will continue for an extended period of time. To protect both the privacy of the victims and the integrity of the investigation, no specific information about identified victims has been released by the Green Bay Police Department to the District. To be clear, District staff do not know the identities of the victims.

If you believe you may be a victim, and you have not been contacted by the police department, please fill out this form, and the police will call you if they require more information.

While we do not know who the victims are, we do want to make sure that we are supporting everyone during this difficult time. Today, we will have additional student services staff at Southwest High School, and will continue to be responsive to student and staff needs in the coming weeks and months.