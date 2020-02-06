Former Southwest High School counselor hit with federal charges for bathroom videos

Federal charges are filed against a former counselor at Green Bay Southwest High School accused of recording students and staff using a school bathroom.

Action 2 News was at the federal courthouse in Green Bay as Todd Naze made an appearance Thursday.

In court, the U.S. Attorney's Office talked about six counts of Production of Child Pornography involving three minors. Each of the charges carries up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the federal criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, investigators found three flash drives in Naze's bedroom in addition to the hard drive turned over by his wife.

Seventeen people identified in the recordings were minors, including 7 current students. Investigators are still trying to identify some of the people in the photos and videos.

Together, the flash drives contained 3,888 images of females recorded in the bathroom at Southwest High School -- including some still images captured from the videos. One flash drive had 56 folders labeled with a female's name or other identifying characteristic.

Data on the flash drives indicate the videos and photos were created in 2018 and 2019.

Naze already faces a trial on state charges on 15 felony counts of Capture an Intimate Representation and one count of Threats to Injure/Accuse of Crime.

As we've reported, Naze is accused of hiding an iPod in a desk in the women's bathroom near his office. The bathroom was used primarily by staff members, but Green Bay Police identified some current students in the photos or videos.

According to the state's criminal complaint, Naze's wife said she found the images a year ago but didn't immediately go to authorities because Naze threatened to kill her and hurt her children.

Naze appeared with a federal defender on Thursday but his attorney on the state charges, Shane Brabazon, will represent him against the federal charges.