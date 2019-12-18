Former SafeRide coordinator charged with embezzlement

The former Tavern League SafeRide coordinator in Marathon County is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the program.

Authorities say 55-year-old Daniel Elliott would write checks from the SafeRide program account for cash and to his bar, Kelly Club.

An investigation began after officials say Elliott refused to show documentation to the Tavern League on the voucher program.

Court documents state Elliott managed the account from November 2013 to July 2019. His main responsibility was to write checks to the cab companies and collect voucher money. Elliott is free on $1,500 signature bond.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)