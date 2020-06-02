Former S.S. Badger financial controller pleads guilty to defrauding company

A Michigan man who handled finances for the Lake Michigan Carferry pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

Prosecutors say Paul Piper admitted stealing more than $550,000 from the company that operates the S.S. Badger between Manitowoc and Ludington, Mich., while he was the company's financial controller.

Prosecutors say he for more than a decade he wrote checks to himself or to businesses he owned in Ludington: Piper Tax & Accounting and Piper Group.

Under a plea deal, Piper agreed to pay $363,926 to the IRS. The Associated Press reports he also surrendered an RV and a Dodge Ram truck.

He'll be sentenced on August 11 in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich.

