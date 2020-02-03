Former Packers safety Willie Wood dead at age 83

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday evening that former safety Willie Wood has died at the age of 83.

Wood, who is a member of the Hall of Fame, was a starting safety on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams in the 1960's, died Monday afternoon.

The Packers announced Wood died at an assisted living facility in Washington D.C.

The team says Wood had been confined to assisted living facilities for about 13 years, and was suffering from advanced stage dementia for close to a decade or more.

Wood, who played for the Packers from 1960-1971, ranks second in team history with 48 career interceptions.

The only person with more interceptions is Bobby Dillon.

The team says Wood was a starting safety on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams in the 1960's, and made a pivotal play in the NFL's very first Super Bowl, which the Packers won against the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 35-10.

Wood was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1989, and into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977, and was also the Associated Press' All-Pro five straight years from 1964-1968.

The Packers say Wood is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy issued the following statement Monday:

"The Green Bay Packers family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood. Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie's family and friends."

Check out the slideshow of images of Willie throughout the years below.