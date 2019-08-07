Former Packers players to lead toasts in bars to Packers' 100 seasons

Fourteen cheers to the green and gold.

Former Green Bay Packers players will lead bar-goers in 14 toasts to the Packers' 100 seasons this Friday, August 9. Events are planned at sports bars and pubs in the stadium district, Green Bay, Fox Cities, Milwaukee and the Madison area.

LeRoy Butler and Antonio Freeman will raise a glass to the Packers at these bars in Green Bay:

7 p.m. - Green Bay Distillery, 835 Mike McCarthy Way

7:45 p.m. - The Bar-Holmgren Way, 2001 Holmgren Way

8:30 p.m. - D2 Sports Pub Stadium District, 788 Armed Forces Dr.

9:15 p.m. - Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way

Jarrett Bush and Tony Fisher will lead the toast at these bars in the Fox Cities:

7 p.m. - Holiday's Pub & Grill, 1395 W. American Dr., Neenah

8 p.m. - Stone Toad, 1109 Oneida St., Menasha

9 p.m. - Game Day, N225 Stoney Brook Rd., Appleton

Robert Brooks will appear in Milwaukee:

7 p.m. - Who's on Third, 1007 N. Old World 3rd St.

7:45 p.m. - Brat House, 1013 N. Old World 3rd St.

8:30 p.m. - Buck Bradley's, 1019 N. Old World 3rd St.

9:15 p.m. - Drink Wisconsibly Pub, 320 W. Highland Ave.

Frank Winters will lead the toasts in bars outside Madison:

7 p.m. - Silver Eagle, 5808 Monona Dr., Monona

8 p.m. - Headquarters, 101 Concord Dr., Oregon

9 p.m. - Draft House, 1010 Enterprise Dr., Verona

The events are a partnership with Miller Lite, which will have representatives helping to lead the toasts and offer giveaways.