Former Packers WR Jordy Nelson retiring from NFL

Former Green Bay Packers WR Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL

Nelson's former Packers teammate, James Jones, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect," Jones tweeted.

"A #Packers legend," the team tweeted. "Thanks for the memories and enjoy retirement."

The Packers drafted Jordy Nelson in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Kansas State alum rose up the WR ranks and helped the team win Super Bowl XLV.

No. 87 played with the Packers from 2008-2017. He was released in 2018 and spent last season with the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders released him after one season.

Nelson is No. 3 in Packers team history in receptions with 550; No. 5 in receiving yards with 7,848; and No. 2 in touchdown receptions with 69.

Football was not the only passion for Jordy Nelson during his time in Green Bay. Jordy and his family dedicated time and money to charitable efforts. CLICK HERE to learn more about Nelson's impact on the community.

After he was released by the Packers, Nelson gave this statement: "Packers Fans, my family and I would like to say THANK YOU for your support over the last 10 yrs. We have been blessed to call Green Bay our home and WI will always be a part of our lives. We have many great memories and it’s the people we will miss the most. Until next time......"

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth is at the NFL Annual Meeting and will have reaction Wednesday on Action 2 News.