KGB says armed friends arrested at Christmas program

Former Packers player Kabeer Gbaja-Biamilla posted a video to YouTube explaining what he believes led to the arrest of his friends Tuesday night at a school Christmas program.

Gbaja-Biamilla said his friends were arrested because of their association with him.

The video was posted after Providence Academy's Christmas program.

"If I didn't know my two brothers you would think they were like bad people,” Gbaja-Biamilla said in the video. “Like you would think they did something horrible."

Green Bay Police said 24-year-old Jordan Salmi and 22-year-old Ryan Desmith were asked to leave the program Tuesday night and refused.

When police received the call of trespassing, they said the two were asked to leave again but they did not.

So Salmi and Desmith were arrested for trespassing and were found carrying concealed weapons with no permit.

"Do we not live in Wisconsin where you have the right to bear arms for protection?” said Gbaja-Biamilla.

Gbaja-Biamilla said in his YouTube video that he asked Salmi and Desmith to attend the program to take video of his sons, who he forbid from participating in the program because he holds vastly different religious views than the school.

He said he was nearly arrested after showing up to try and help out his two friends.

“For no reason they just kind of carry on like everyone else, but because of their association with me they were asked to leave,” Gbaja-Biamilla said.

Providence Academy Headmaster Ron Jung released a statement late Thursday afternoon saying what happened was unfortunate and that classes Wednesday and Thursday were called off as a precaution.

Action 2 News reached out to Gbaja-Biamilla and Assembly of God Church, where the play was held, but we did not hear back from either.

