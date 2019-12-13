Former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill passes

The Oneida Nation has announced the passing of former Chairman Rick Hill.

The tribe says Hill's passing was sudden.

"He was a skilled negotiator, politician, leader, and jokester. Most importantly, he was a loving brother to us all," reads a statement from the Oneida Nation.

Hill led the Oneida Nation during the years of 1990-1993, and 2008.

Hill was responsible for signing the Oneida Nation's first gaming compact with the State of Wisconsin. He also served as Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association. The agency represents 168 tribes in the gaming industry.

The Oneida Nation says Hill retired from politics and formed consulting and real estate groups to help with developing on and off reservations. Part of this effort was the Residence Inn by Marriott in Washington, D.C.

Hill was said to be looking into a movie deal to tell the story of Jim Thorpe, the Native American Olympic gold medalist athlete.