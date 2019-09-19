Former Little Chute teacher convicted for second time of sex assault

For the second time in five months, a former Little Chute teacher was found guilty of sexual assault.

A jury found Jason Lavigne, 47, guilty of third-degree sexual assault Thursday after a three-day trial in Marinette County.

The case involved a 16-year-old girl during a trip to Lavigne's family cabin in Stephenson.

In April, a jury in Outagamie County found Lavigne guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child, also after a three-day trial. The victim was a freshman at Little Chute High School two decades ago. Marinette County investigators looking into the assault in Stephenson learned about the incidents and contacted Fox Valley Metro Police.

In that case, Outagamie County Judge Vincent Biskupic sentenced Lavigne to 5 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision.

A sentencing date in the Marinette County case has not been set.