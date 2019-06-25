Former Little Chute Teacher Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

A former Little Chute teacher has been sentenced for repeated sexual assault of a child.

The jury convicted Jason Lavigne, 46, of Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child back in April of this year after a three day trial.

Today, the judge in the case sentenced Lavigne to 5 years in prison followed by 11 years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint says the victim sent an email to a school counselor in 2009 to report details of incidents that happened back in 2000 when she was a freshmen at Little Chute High School. The victim accused Lavigne of rubbing up against her several times inappropriately during class. The superintendent did not report the girl's claims to police. He said he didn't find enough evidence that Lavigne acted inappropriately.

Fox Valley Metro Police were tipped off about the case from Marinette County investigators who had obtained Lavigne's personnel file.

Lavigne is facing 3rd Degree Sexual Assault charges in Marinette County. The charges involve the alleged assault of a 16 year old girl during a trip to Lavigne's family cabin in Stephenson. His trial in Marinette County is scheduled to begin in September.

The Little Chute School district placed Lavigne on administrative leave after charges were filed in the Marinette County case. Lavigne resigned from his position last July.

Lavigne violated conditions of his bond in Marinette County after defying a judge's order that he have no contact with minors. He posted bond again and was arrested for the Outagamie County case a few days later.