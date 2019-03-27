Former Gresham teacher sentenced to prison for student assault, child porn

A former Gresham choir teacher has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a student and numerous counts of possession of child pornography.

Timothy Schmidt, 71, appeared before a Shawano County judge on March 26 to face his punishment for two separate cases.

Schmidt was ordered to serve eight years in prison and 10 years on extended supervision.

In the first case, Schmidt pleaded no contest and was convicted of charges of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff, Child Enticement and 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The remaining charges were dismissed but read into the record.

In a second case, Schmidt pleaded no contest and was convicted of 50 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The remaining 41 charges were dismissed but read in.

The judge ruled Schmidt should serve sentences in both cases concurrently--or at the same time.

The case dates back to March of 2017. The Gresham Community School District announced that it became aware of a police investigation into the conduct of Schmidt, an elementary music and junior high/high school choir teacher.

Schmidt resigned on March 23. Charges were filed in April of that year.

Shawano County District Attorney Gregory Parker says, "Here you had a guy whose been teaching for 47 years. He took the position of taking advantage of this child."

Parker said that Schmidt admitted to collecting child pornography since the early days of the internet. "He has the dark past of collecting child pornography as well," Parker tells Action 2 News.

Parker added, "He's going to be under court ordered obligation until he's 90 years old so I think justice has been served in that respect."