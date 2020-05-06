Former GOP Senate candidate runs TV ads against Safer at Home

Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde has launched a television ad arguing for the immediate reopening of business in Wisconsin.

It's the latest push by conservatives for a faster end to Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Hovde looks directly at the camera and asks Democratic Gov. Tony Evers about the extension of his order until May 26.

Evers has faced increasing pressure to reopen the state, including from the state chamber of commerce and Republican lawmakers.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on a lawsuit that seeks to block the order.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

