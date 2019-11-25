Former Congressman Ribble says Congress will feel "wrath or reward" of impeachment vote

Courtesy: Congressman Reid Ribble
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Republican Congressman Reid Ribble is weighing in on the impeachment proceedings.

In a series of tweets last week, the former 8th Congressional District representative said there will be at least three charges drawn up by the House of Representatives: bribery, obstruction of justice and intimidation.

Monday in an interview with our radio partner, WHBY, Ribble said the president did impeachment offenses and that the overtly political nature of members of Congress is ignoring the will of voters.

"Where this gets upset is where partisan politics overrules that concept, where members of Congress are not paying attention to their voters, and that's why in the 2020 election, those that vote for impeachment or against it will feel the wrath or reward of voters, and that is exactly how it should work," Ribble said in a phone interview.

While Ribble says the president should be impeached, he said President Trump should not be removed from office but to let voters make that decision next November.













 