Former Congressman Ribble says Congress will feel "wrath or reward" of impeachment vote

Former Republican Congressman Reid Ribble is weighing in on the impeachment proceedings.

In a series of tweets last week, the former 8th Congressional District representative said there will be at least three charges drawn up by the House of Representatives: bribery, obstruction of justice and intimidation.

Monday in an interview with our radio partner, WHBY, Ribble said the president did impeachment offenses and that the overtly political nature of members of Congress is ignoring the will of voters.

"Where this gets upset is where partisan politics overrules that concept, where members of Congress are not paying attention to their voters, and that's why in the 2020 election, those that vote for impeachment or against it will feel the wrath or reward of voters, and that is exactly how it should work," Ribble said in a phone interview.

While Ribble says the president should be impeached, he said President Trump should not be removed from office but to let voters make that decision next November.

It’s clear what the articles of impeachment will include based on testimony this week. There will likely be at least three charges and possibly more. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) November 21, 2019

In no particular order I expect to see a charge of bribery/extortion based on the withholding of military aid in exchange for political assistance against the Biden’s. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) November 21, 2019

2. There will likely be a charge of obstruction of justice based on not complying with lawful subpoena’s of Congress. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) November 21, 2019

3. I anticipate an intimidation charge based on tweets put out by the President during the public hearings. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) November 21, 2019

Finally, as anticipated the House will move forward and impeach the President. How many, if any republicans support that with their votes will be seen soon. I don’t anticipate many will. Maybe none. And the Senate will not convict. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) November 21, 2019