Former Ashwaubenon quarterback drafted by Jets

A former Ashwaubenon quarterback is headed to the Big Apple after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

James Morgan was selected by the New York Jets as the 125th pick overall.

From Green Bay to the Big Apple.



Read about @Jmoneyyy12's journey here: https://t.co/KNTqJzqQO8 https://t.co/QIFrrgHh25 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 25, 2020

RELATED: NFL Draft sees solid prospect in Ashwaubenon QB Morgan

Morgan first attended Bowling Green, but then transferred to Florida International after a coaching change.

He becomes the first Green Bay area quarterback to be drafted since the 1980's.

Although the Jets won't visit Lambeau Field until 2022, that doesn't mean the two teams won't meet in the preseason before then.