Formal charges filed against 8 in drug conspiracy investigation

Formal charges were filed Monday against eight people who are involved in a large scale drug investigation in Brown County.

However, the criminal complaints have been sealed because of the use of wiretaps.

About 30 people are named as suspects in this investigation.

Ruben Ortiz, 36, the alleged ring leader in this operation appeared in court Monday afternoon.

He faces multiple charges relating to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Ortiz’s bond was set at $500,000 two weeks ago.

Gabiel Bonilla also appearing in court Monday, he’s been identified by prosecutors as one of the conspirators along with Ortiz. He is also facing $500,000 cash bond.

All of the suspect’s criminal complaints have been sealed.

According to the document filed by Brown County Circuit Court Judge William Atkinson the documents have been sealed by law.

“The State believes that the circumstances of the case require that the contents of the Probable Cause section of the Criminal Complaint be sealed to promote the privacy interests which the Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control Law (WESCL) seeks to protect without hindering the legitimate law enforcement needs which WESCL is designed to facilitate.”

Formal charges for several others involved in this case are expected to be filed this week. Those complaints are also expected to be sealed.

