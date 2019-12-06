Football coach born with no arms, no legs shares story in Kaukauna

A high school football coach who was born without arms or legs was in Kaukauna Friday night to share his inspirational story.

Rob Mendez recently won the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2019 ESPYS.

"When you have that attitude and perception towards life of being positive and focusing on what you're able to do instead of the doubts and the disabilities within yourself, I think I've been able to overcome that thought process and have a strong mind set towards you know, accomplishing what I want to do in life," said Mendez.

For the past 14 years, Mendez has spent time as both an assistant coach, and now, varsity head coach for a high school in California.

The coach was first in the spotlight last March, coming to Wisconsin at the request of former Packers receiver Donald Driver, who gave the coach one of his Driven to Achieve Awards.

Shirley Schmidt was there at the time.

She said,"You sometimes have down days and you will remember his speech and you will think, he has more to worry about than I do, move on."

Before speaking at the high school, Coach Mendez also received an invitation to meet with the Green Bay Packers.

He says that, was completely unexpected.

"I got to visit Coach LaFleur. Great guy. Very genuine, very kind, and I love talking x's and o's with him. I can learn a lot from that guy so."

Mendez also says his career is just beginning.

"I think when you have that attitude of appreciation it really helps you respond to the challenges in life I guess you can say," he said.

