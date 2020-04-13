Food programs anticipate increasing need as pandemic continues

Plenty of community organizations are stepping up to help people through the pandemic. One of the most basic needs families need during economic hardship is food.

Food is an essential need, something area pantries continue to provide despite the pandemic.

"I think originally when the stay at home order was put in place people didn't know if they could come to get food, they didn't know if we were open, and they were a little scared quite honestly,” said St. Joseph Food Program Executive Director Monica Clare.

But now the number of people turning to places like St. Joseph or the Oshkosh Community Pantry is picking back up.

"What we're anticipating and what we're starting to see now is that uptick,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin CEO Patti Habeck.

“On the food bank, since we are first and foremost providers of food to food pantries, our demand has been through the roof."

That demand is harder to meet in a time when supply can be difficult to come by.

"Supply chain has been so disrupted our challenge, our biggest challenge, is to make sure we are keeping our voice at the front when we are working with manufacturers and processors to make sure that we can get the orders and get them to the food bank in a timely manner," said Habeck.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin typically provides food to about 400,000 people a year, but the economic impact of the pandemic is increasing that number for all the pantries it partners with.

"We know that it's above that 400,000 person mark, and we don't know how far above it's going to go,” said Habeck.

"I think there will be a lag period where we will see more households coming in who have not previously had to use us before, so we are actually already preparing for that,” said Tom Fojtik, Executive Director of the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.

"I'm sure we're going to be seeing at least what we saw during the recession during 2008 if not more than that,” said Clare. "In 2008 we were serving over 1,000 families each week. Before this pandemic we were down to about 600 a week, so I expect our numbers will double or triple perhaps."

Though the anticipated need is great these organizations will do everything they can to meet the call, with community help.

“We have a system in place that we can intake those folks who need the help and be able to get them the help they need,” said Clare.

"I have to say we have been greatly heartened by the amount of time and resources that individual Oshkosh citizens, businesses, and foundations have reached out and given us,” said Fojtik. "It's not difficult to find supporters for what we do because it's meeting a basic need."

Continuing that support is key to ensuring pantries and food banks can meet the demand this pandemic is causing.

"The more and the better we can do our job, the more that people are going to be fed and be able to have a little less fear about how they're going to provide for their families,” said Habeck.

To donate to Feeding America Easter Wisconsin: CLICK HERE

To donate to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry: CLICK HERE

To donate to St. Joseph’s Food Program: CLICK HERE

