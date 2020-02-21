Foo Fighters tickets expected to sell quickly

Tickets to the Foo Fighters concert at the Resch Center go on sale Friday.

PMI Entertainment says based on the strength of pre-sales, the show is expected to sell out quickly.

"Terribly exciting for us. It's a major rock band that we normally wouldn't have a chance to get," says Terry Charles, PMI Entertainment. "Demand has perhaps been the strongest we've ever seen for a concert. When the tickets go on sale to the public, the ones that are left will go very, very fast."

The Dave Grohl-led rockers will play the Resch Center on Sunday, May 10. It's a stop on the band's 2020 Van Tour.

The Resch Center says it will be an "in-the-round concert with the entire floor general admission."

The concert will also feature a sneak peek at Dave Grohl's documentary "What Drives Us."

General public sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

ONLINE: https://www.reschcenter.com/

PHONE: 800-895-0071

IN PERSON: Ticket Star box office as the Resch Center