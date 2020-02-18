Foo Fighters celebrate 25th anniversary with Green Bay concert

There goes my hero ... The Foo Fighters will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a stop in Green Bay.

The Dave Grohl-led rockers will play the Resch Center on Sunday, May 10. It's a stop on the band's 2020 Van Tour.

The Resch Center says it will be an "in-the-round concert with the entire floor general admission."

The concert will also feature a sneak peek at Dave Grohl's documentary "What Drives Us."

Citi customers are eligible for pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at noon. CLICK HERE for pre-sale details.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Here's how to get yours:

ONLINE: https://www.reschcenter.com/

PHONE: 800-895-0071

IN PERSON: Ticket Star box office as the Resch Center