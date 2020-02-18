Foo Fighters celebrate 25th anniversary with Green Bay concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There goes my hero ... The Foo Fighters will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a stop in Green Bay.
The Dave Grohl-led rockers will play the Resch Center on Sunday, May 10. It's a stop on the band's 2020 Van Tour.
The Resch Center says it will be an "in-the-round concert with the entire floor general admission."
The concert will also feature a sneak peek at Dave Grohl's documentary "What Drives Us."
Citi customers are eligible for pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at noon. CLICK HERE for pre-sale details.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Here's how to get yours:
ONLINE: https://www.reschcenter.com/
PHONE: 800-895-0071
IN PERSON: Ticket Star box office as the Resch Center