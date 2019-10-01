Fond du Lac to host first Warrior Summit

We've all heard the numbers, at least 20 veterans die, nationwide, by suicide every day. And as Action 2 News first told you back in May, Fond du Lac County has seen a spike in the number of people who've died by suicide this year. According to the Medical Examiners office, in the first nine months of 2019, 15 people have taken their own lives in the county. That's up from a total of 11 suicides all of last year.

Fond du Lac County is addressing mental health and has planned an event focused on veterans and current service members.

As part of Destination Zero, which is an initiative that aims to reduce the number of suicides in Fond du Lac County to zero, later this month, Marian University's stayer center will host Fond du Lac's first Warrior Summit. The goal of the summit it to improve the emotional and spiritual well-being of veterans, current service members and their families.

"When we can bring in other organizations, non-profit, or the like to help veterans or civilians to understand what veterans are going through it's super powerful," says Kim Galske from Salute the Troops. She sits on the summit's planning committee.

The all day summit, scheduled for October 18th will address issues veterans face, like reintegrating back into society after service.

Tammi Kohlman is from Destination Zero. She says, "A number of the speakers that we have, are veterans themselves, so they're speaking from a place of that lived experience.//just to talk about how veterans, some of the challenges that they are facing because of what they've been through in the past."

But the event isn't just for veterans, its message is for military families and the community as whole.

Kohlman adds, "We hope that the different sessions will provide them some tools and information about how to address those challenges that those individuals are having and then we're going to have a lot of exhibit tables as well that serve veterans."

