Fond du Lac teen leads officers on chase in stolen car, deputies say

A 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy is facing multiple charges after a chase in a stolen vehicle.

At about 4 a.m., Fond du Lac Police received a call reporting a stolen car. The owner was able to give officers the direction of travel.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the car on 10th Street.

"The driver of the vehicle immediately began driving erratically upon the presence of the Sheriff’s squad car, and at that time the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle," reads a statement from Sheriff's Lt. Nick Kahnke. "The suspect vehicle led police on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree at the intersection of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Ave."

The chase lasted a little less than a mile.

The teen driver ran away from the scene. A K-9 tracked him down and officers placed him in custody. The teen was not hurt.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year-old boy from Fond du Lac. Police say he is facing charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, and obstructing an officer.

The teen's name was not released.