Fond du Lac see an increase in domestic violence arrests

After several years of declining domestic abuse incidents in Fond du Lac, the police department says the numbers increased in 2019. While the number of arrests went up, the police chief isn't hitting the panic button.

The inciden from last week in Appleton, where a three year old girl was killed by her mother's boyfriend, is an example of just how dangerous domestic violence cases can be.

According to Fond du Lac Police Chief Bill Lamb, "Domestic violence, without exception, has been the leading cause of violent crime in our community and I would venture to guess most chiefs and sheriff's would tell you that's exactly their experience as well."

For almost five years, the Fond du Lac Police Department saw a decrease in the number of domestic violence arrests it made. In 2014, it was the equivalent of nearly one arrest every day. By 2018 the number of arrests were below 300 for the year. 2019, however, the city's number of arrests for domestic incidents increase by 7.5%.

The incidents included a standoff back in June, where a man with a knife was holed up in a home with three children. Police Chief Bill Lamb says it's impossible to pinpoint an exact cause for the increase and instead said the community should focus on the big picture. He adds, "If you look at the last three years versus the three years prior it's still down on average about 11 or 12%, so we we are very optimistic and encouraged by that."

Tiffany Parker is the Director of Domestic Violence Services for Agnesian Healthcare. She says the increase could be because there is just more instances of abuse or because people in the community feel safer and more comfortable reporting it. Either way, the numbers continue to show the need for the city's domestic violence intervention team which sees law enforcement, the district attorney's office, and advocacy groups working together to help victims.

"The idea was to target intervention early for when they're responding to domestic incidents and having those victims and children, adult victims and children being able to get the services they need from the partnership agencies," says Parker.

And as these groups continue to work together and track the numbers, they're learning and implementing new initiatives for earlier intervention.

