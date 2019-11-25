Fond du Lac school board votes against moving forward on new stadium

After months of debate the Fond du Lac school board voted Monday night to reject a proposal, providing $1.5 million dollars towards the cost of a new outdoor stadium at the high school.

The existing stadium has grass and a history of flooding.

That was the case back in March when Action 2 News shot video showing Fruth Field under water and it's not the first time, which is why people on both sides spoke out before the school board as they debated a plan to contribute towards the projected $4.4 million it would take for construction.

Fond du Lac Superintendent Jim Sebert said,"From my perspective I just think it's important that the district has some skin in the game if you will, to get the project started and to show the community and the donors that would help us get to the project completion, that we're serious about it."

The rest of the money would have to be raised by the Cardinal Athletic Alumni Association.

However many on the school board felt the price tag was too high which is why it failed on a 4-3 vote.

Fond du Lac School Board Member Peggy Breister said, "I think the district has a lot of priorities and I don't consider this our top priority right now. I think we need to focus any dollars that we have on academics, not on enhancements to our athletic facilities."

The proposal for a new stadium relocated at the high school called for a synthetic turf and would have prevented issues like cancellations, because of field conditions or flooding.

"Obviously, we're disappointed. We thought we had an opportunity to provide a great thing for our students, for our community for our youth organizations and that wasn't supported tonight," said Fond du Lac Athletic Director David Michalkiewicz.

After the vote, we did reach out to parents and members of the athletic association.

Nobody wanted to speak to us on camera.