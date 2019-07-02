Fond du Lac police search for missing girl

Fon du Lac police say they need your help to find Donaja R. Reed, a 12-year-old girl last seen at the Fond du Lac Fairgrounds Aquatic Center on Tuesday evening July 2, 2019.

She's described as African-American, 5'02" and 125 pounds, black hair with blond highlights in the front and brown eyes. See the picture above.

Donaja was last seen wearing a gold sleeveless shirt and black shorts with black and white sandals.

Donaja left the fairgrounds before her mother picked her up.

Police say Donaja made some comments of possible self-harm to herself.

Anyone with information on Donaja R. Reed's whereabouts is asked to call the Fond du Lac police at (920) 906-5555 or you can call your local law enforcement agency.

